Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health

An insider said, “Gaga has really been struggling with her health, and her chronic pain has become unbearable at times.” Just months ago, Gaga spoke about her ailment, which is related to a hip injury. “It’s hard,” Gaga said, “but it’s liberating, too.”

And while the opportunities ahead for Gaga are beyond incredible, having a two-year residency of course means numerous performances each week, and pals are concerned her body may not be up for the challenge.

The source added, “This should be a really exciting time for Gaga, but she stretches herself too thin and there’s a real chance this kind of pressure could aggravate her problems.”

So friends of the pop star are warning her to take the time to put her health first this time.

“They’re terrified that she’s working herself to death.”