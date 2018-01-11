Bold & Braless
Lady Gaga Shows Off Major Cleavage In A Revealing Pink Ensemble!
The 'Poker Face' singer touched down in style as she arrived in Barcelona.
Pop superstar Lady Gaga has been known to make some very bold and risqué fashion choices over the course of her career, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise when she arrived to Barcelona wearing a very revealing pink suit with no bra on underneath! Click through for the scandalous photos.
