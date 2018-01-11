STYLE
Bold & Braless

Lady Gaga Shows Off Major Cleavage In A Revealing Pink Ensemble!

January 11, 2018 15:51PM

The 'Poker Face' singer touched down in style as she arrived in Barcelona.

Pop superstar Lady Gaga has been known to make some very bold and risqué fashion choices over the course of her career, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise when she arrived to Barcelona wearing a very revealing pink suit with no bra on underneath! Click through for the scandalous photos.

Lady Gaga Shows Off Major Cleavage In A Revealing Pink Ensemble!

She arrived in Barcelona about a week ahead of the European leg of her Joanne tour, which is set to kick off this coming Sunday.
She served some cotton-candy realness in her pink colored suit with a chunky Versace gold necklace and black platform heels to compliment the look.
As fierce as the pink ensemble looked on her, what was with the majorly crooked glasses?
Gaga is back in work mode now after spending a much needed vacation in Costa Rica over the holidays. She posted a super sexy photo while she was there which showed her rocking nothing but a white string bikini that showed off her many tattoos.
Now, it's full steam ahead for Gaga as 2018 will be super busy for her with the European leg of her tour as well as her Las Vegas residency (beginning in December) and the upcoming release of the highly-anticipated remake of A Star is Born.
What are your thoughts on Gaga's revealing pink ensemble? Sound off in the comments! 

