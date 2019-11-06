Lady Gaga is not afraid to share her story and road to recovery. During an interview for Elle, Gaga, 33, revealed her history with self-harm, struggles with mental health and more.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Lady Gaga is not afraid to share her story and road to recovery. During an interview for Elle, Gaga, 33, revealed her history with self-harm, struggles with mental health and more.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!