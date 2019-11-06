Photo credit: INSTARImages

The New York native admitted that she had a history of cutting herself. Luckily, Gaga realized that she was able to get a hold of the issue when she started speaking her truth. "I was a cutter for a long time, and the only way that I was able to stop cutting and self-harming myself was to realize that what I was doing was trying to show people that I was in pain instead of telling them and asking for help," she said.