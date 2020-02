Photo credit: MEGA

The NBA star threw out the initial speech he had prepared so that he could speak from the heart. “As I look around the arena, we’re all grieving,” Lebron began. “Everybody that’s here, this is really truly a family … now, I know at some point we will have a memorial for Kobe … but I look at this as a celebration tonight. This is a celebration of the blood, sweat, and tears … the determination to be as great as he could be.”