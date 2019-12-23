trending in NEWS

Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett celebrated Christmas and Hanukkah with The Irishman producer’s ex-wife Ambyr Childers! The joint celebration comes a few months after the Vanderpump Rules star and You actress had a public feud in August 2019.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation