43-year-old Michel Hunt was allegedly trying to kidnap the singer at one of her concerts.

Fortunately, before he was able to do so, he as arrested, though it was at one of Lana’s concerts. A caller called the police and said Michael had sent the singer “cryptic and threatening” posts on social media.

Michael faces charges now of kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking with a credible threat.

He was stopped by police a block away from Lana’s performance at Orlando's Amway Center and found with a knife! Fortunately, he never made it close to the superstar.

According to reports, Michael has a criminal history of crimes that includes more than 60 felony convictions.