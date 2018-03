He shared with his followers, "It is with an extremely heavy heart that I share the passing of our baby girl Lily. Lily was one of a kind. More human than dog. She really was so perfect. She will be painfully missed. We love you Lily Dimples. For those that live near coyotes, please triple check the safe areas they get to roam free. Our backyard was 'coyote proofed' with rollers and all and they somehow leaped over all of it. They also can dig under fences."

The animal lover has two other dogs, Chip and Dale, and often shares cute pictures of them on his account, like this one here.

Sadly, many celebrities have had their pets murdered. Kenya Moore lost her dog during season 6 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Sadly, she found her Yorkie dangling from a neighbor’s dog’s mouth.“I wasn’t there to protect her. She always protected me, even though she was little,” Kenya told her aunt Lori. “Why her? Why now? How do I go on?”

Jessica Simpson watched as her maltese and poodle mix was snatched away by a coyote. The adorable dog, Daisy, was actually a gift from ex-husband Nick Lachey.

Sadly Demi Lovato's dog was mauled to death by a coyote in 2015, and she shared the tragic news on Twitter. "We are absolutely heartbroken to be writing this but Wilmer and I are devastated to inform you that we lost our little angel Buddy last Sunday. He was taken from us way too soon in a tragic accident." She was so heartbroken that she cancelled an appearance the following day on Good Morning America.