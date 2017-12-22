'Breaks My Heart'
Lauren Scruggs Slams Catt Sadler As Jason Kennedy Faces Backlash Over Her Exit From 'E!'
The 29-year-old says the network is definitely not sexist.
Lauren Scruggs is defending her husband, Jason Kennedy, who is facing lots of criticism after his E! News co-host Catt Sadler revealed she made the decision to leave the network, after learning he was earning “double” her salary. The fashion writer took to Instagram and slammed Catt. She said the former co-anchor is incorrect about any gender inequality taking place at E!, adding that it’s “devastating” to see Jason’s name being tarnished.
