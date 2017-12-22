Lauren Scruggs Slams Catt Sadler As Jason Kennedy Faces Backlash Over Her Exit From 'E!'

She added that at one point a female co-anchor working with Jason on the network made three times his salary, and there are “always more components to consider when determining one’s salary than gender alone.”

Catt, who was a mainstay at E! News for over a decade, wrote in a lengthy blog post that there was a “massive disparity in pay” between her and Jason, which she learned from an executive.

"More recently, when E reached out to renew and extend my deal, I learned that he wasn’t just making a little more than I was. In fact, he was making close to double my salary for the past several years,” she wrote on her personal blog, TheCattWalk , this past Tuesday.

While she referred to Jason as her “TV husband” and a “close friend,” he still has faced backlash online, which Lauren addressed. “Jason is the most tender-hearted & respectful person and it’s so sad to see him unfairly publicly shamed. His name has been dragged through the mud regarding nothing he did, except be a great friend & colleague. It absolutely breaks my heart to watch, & it is devastating & frustrating to see how this all played out."

She continued, “I am so proud of & inspired by my husband for constantly being prayerful, surrounding himself w/ wisdom, & being the definition of a class act even in unfortunate circumstances. Love u, Jase, I am honored to be by your side.”