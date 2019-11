Photo credit: INSTARImages

The This is Where I Leave You actress said she “will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created,” the Hollywood icon told a crowd. “I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore – and even worse – empower – the industries that are destroying our planet for profit. We cannot continue to stand for this. So please, join me,” she asked her friends and fans.