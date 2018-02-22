OK! Exclusive
'I'll Always Love Leah!' Jeremy Calvert Tells All On His Relationship With Ex-Wife Messer
Plus, the 'Teen Mom 2' dad finally addresses those hookup rumors!
Leah Messer and her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, have had fans hopeful the two would rekindle their romance and give their marriage another try. But despite the mother-of-three admitting the two have hooked up after their divorce, the constant flirting via social media, and more…don’t expect to see the two back together anytime soon. In an exclusive interview with OKMagazine.com, the Teen Mom 2 dad revealed the truth about his relationship with Leah.
1 of 9
2 of 9
3 of 9
4 of 9
5 of 9
6 of 9
7 of 9
8 of 9
9 of 9
1/9
Sound off in the comments below!