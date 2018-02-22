'I'll Always Love Leah!' Jeremy Calvert Tells All On His Relationship With Ex-Wife Messer

Leah went on Kail's podcast, which hasn't been released yet, to reveal the truth about her relationship with Jeremy. The Ashley's Reality Roundup reported that Leah admitted to being single at the moment...as well as hooking up with Jeremy after their divorce.

According to the site, Leah admitted the two have played “hide the pickle” from time to time following their split. When asked if they are planning to rekindle their romance she replied, “No. I think he knows that. I mean, we’re friends and we get along great for Addie.”

In an exclusive interview with OKMagazine.com, Jeremy revealed the two aren't hooking up (at the moment) but there still is A LOT of love there.

"Everyone wants me and Leah to get back together," the reality star dad said. "I'll always love Leah, we have a child together."

Following the split, the former spouses learned to co-parent in a healthy way and now are very close friends, which Jeremy doesn't want to "jeopardize." He explained, "I don't want to jeopardize what we have together to work out for 6 months or even a year and then everything falls apart. I don't want Addie to feel that tension."

"I'm not going to jeopardize my happiness or my child's happiness. I'd rather just co-parent with her for the sake of our child," he said.

He added, "We have a great co-parenting relationship."

Leah and Jeremy share their one daughter, Addie, together. They wed in 2012 and then divorced in 2015.