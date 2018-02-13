Leaked Texts And Trash Talk: 8 Things To Know About The Smashing Pumpkins Feud

Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha) back in July 2016. He furthered those rumors when he Corgan hinted at reuniting with his original bandmates (Wretzky,and) back in July 2016. He furthered those rumors when he shared a photo of himself with Jimmy and James in the recording studio last month.

Noticeably absent, however, was D'Arcy, who revealed to Spin magazine back in January that she would not be reuniting with her original bandmates, and that they went with a different bass player for the planned reunion tour.

In a he said/she said sort of situation, D’Arcy claims that she and the rest of the original band was initially offered a contract by Billy . She later alleged that he lied about the contract offer, claiming that he said, “Well, that wasn’t a real offer.” An explanation as to why the offer was rescinded remains unclear.

Yesterday, The Smashing Pumpkins released a statement about D’Arcy’s, claims, stating, “In reuniting The Smashing Pumpkins, the band’s dedication remains to its fans and its music. To that, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven’t played a show with D’arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it’s not for a lack of trying. Despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon.”

Now, the situation has gone further as D’Arcy has shared texts between her and Billy about her role in the reunion, where a shoulder injury on her part plays a major role as to whether she can reunite with them or not.

Billy suggests her having surgery so close to the reunion tour starting could affect her performance as they will be doing shows multiple times a week, offering alternatives like singing as opposed to playing bass. Her response? I still want to be involved as much as I possibly can.”

"We understand your enthusiasm. But we also have to balance the forces at play. I know you don’t agree, nor do you have to… There is no room for error. We blow, this meaning me James Jimmy Jeff’s band is toast,” he said. He also tried to reason with her by bringing up how original Guns 'N Roses member Steven Adler would make appearances at reunion shows but wasn’t an actual member of the band.

This didn’t sit well with D’Arcy, with her exclaiming "you’re throwing away something that is so precious. and you know I’m not talking about me.” Billy’s response? “The answer is you deserve to be on a t-shirt if someone wants to buy it and get your just due for the hard work you put in. But if you don’t want to be on a t-shirt then the kids are happy to buy something else.”

The band’s official website shows a countdown that has two days on it left as of Tuesday afternoon. No word on what it is for officially, whether it's for new music or for them to officially announce tour dates. Story developing…