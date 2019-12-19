Leslie Jones, comedian extraordinaire, has a comedy special coming to Netflix next month! On December 19, the streaming giant announced that the Saturday Night Live alum’s comedy special will air on January 14. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, known for their work on the HBO hit series, Game Of Thrones, directed the standup special. Leslie, 52, is a longtime fan of the fantasy series, and jokingly called herself the “Mother of Dragons” in the teaser for the special, Leslie Jones: Time Machine.
