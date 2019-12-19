Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In August, David, 49, and D.B., 48, signed an exclusive deal with Netflix, according to Deadline. The showrunners were pursued by six different studios. Ultimately, they chose Netflix, where they will write, produce and direct new films and series for the streaming giant. “We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said at the time. “They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.”