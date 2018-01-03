So Long, Acting! Liam Hemsworth Has His Heart Set On A Modeling Career

“Liam is cashing in on his beefcake appeal and he’s already on his way, having captured the imagination of designers and fashion magazine editors,” the source told OK! exclusively.

“He’s close to signing a deal with a major underwear/sportswear brand, and it helps he’s willing to take off his shirt for the sexy ads,” the insider said.

As OK! readers know, Liam keeps his body in shape with regular surfing. The actor often puts his abs on display while catching waves in Malibu. Stripping down for an underwear shoot may not be that different!

According to the insider, Liam is already close to achieving his goal, with brands like Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, and Burberry all vying for the Aussie hunk to star in their campaigns.

And modeling may not be the end of the line for Liam. The source even revealed that Miley’s man may want to design some day! “Liam has an eye for fashion and has potential for designing down the road,” the insider shared.