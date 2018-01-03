NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

liam hemsworth modeling career pp View Gallery
OK! Exclusive

So Long, Acting! Liam Hemsworth Has His Heart Set On A Modeling Career

January 3, 2018 13:20PM

Miley Cyrus’ man is finally putting his washboard abs to good use.

Miley Cyrusrumored husband Liam Hemsworth might soon be trading in movie scripts for modeling shoots! An insider told OK! that the Australian native is hoping to get his foot inside the door of the modeling industry, even if it means posing in steamy underwear shoots a la David Beckham and Christiano Ronaldo to make a name for himself!

So Long, Acting! Liam Hemsworth Has His Heart Set On A Modeling Career

Back to intro
1/6
“Liam is cashing in on his beefcake appeal and he’s already on his way, having captured the imagination of designers and fashion magazine editors,” the source told OK! exclusively.
“He’s close to signing a deal with a major underwear/sportswear brand, and it helps he’s willing to take off his shirt for the sexy ads,” the insider said.
As OK! readers know, Liam keeps his body in shape with regular surfing. The actor often puts his abs on display while catching waves in Malibu. Stripping down for an underwear shoot may not be that different!
According to the insider, Liam is already close to achieving his goal, with brands like Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, and Burberry all vying for the Aussie hunk to star in their campaigns.
And modeling may not be the end of the line for Liam. The source even revealed that Miley’s man may want to design some day! “Liam has an eye for fashion and has potential for designing down the road,” the insider shared.
What do you think of Liam’s career switch? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Tells All About What Fans Can Expect From Her
REALITY TV
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS