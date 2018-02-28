NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Tough Times

Liam Payne And Cheryl Are Leading Separate Lives After Two Years Together

February 28, 2018 15:31PM

Her desire to return to television after having their son is causing major issues.

Although they were a united front at the 2018 Brit Awards last week, Liam Payne and Cheryl are privately leading separate lives and its causing major issues for them. Life & Style magazine reported that the wedge between them revolves around their almost 1-year-old son, Bear, and how Liam spends most of his time in the states whereas Cheryl is across the pond raising him. Will this eventually lead to a permanent separation between them? Click through for all the details. 

Liam Payne And Cheryl Are Leading Separate Lives After Two Years Together

Back to intro
1/8
Cheryl’s road to finding true love has been very difficult, as she was married twice before getting together with Liam in early 2016.
It wasn’t the first time that they met, however, as Cheryl was a judge on The X-Factor when Liam, 14 at the time, was a contestant.  She was married to footballer Ashley Cole at that point, but they got divorced two years later in 2010.  
Then, she and Liam became an item eight years later and officially became parents to Bear back in March of last year.  However, things are not looking good for the couple since she gave birth.
“Liam and Cheryl are constantly arguing,” a source revealed to Life & Style.  “They’ve been desperately trying to save their relationship for months, but nothing is working.”  Turns out, parental responsibilities are what’s causing the major rift between the two pop singers.
“Liam’s been traveling and spending months at a home in L.A, while Cheryl is at home in the U.K. looking after Bear,” the source notes.  “Cheryl loves being a mom but feels as though she’s doing most of the work.”
Now, Cheryl has the opportunity to seize the spotlight back on her again as BBC announced she will be a commentator on an upcoming show called The Greatest Dancer, but Liam thinks her career right now belongs in the home.
“Liam would much rather Cheryl be a stay-at-home mom, but she’s adamant about returning to the small screen and doesn’t want Liam holding her back,” the source concluded.
Do you think these parenting issues will cause Cheryl & Liam to split?  Sound off in the comments. 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

ONE YEAR AGO, TODAY
Cheryl Cole Confirms She's Pregnant With Liam Payne's Kid