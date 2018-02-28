Liam Payne And Cheryl Are Leading Separate Lives After Two Years Together

Cheryl’s road to finding true love has been very difficult, as she was married twice before getting together with Liam in early 2016.

It wasn’t the first time that they met, however, as Cheryl was a judge on The X-Factor when Liam, 14 at the time, was a contestant. She was married to footballer Ashley Cole at that point, but they got divorced two years later in 2010.

Then, she and Liam became an item eight years later and officially became parents to Bear back in March of last year. However, things are not looking good for the couple since she gave birth.

“Liam and Cheryl are constantly arguing,” a source revealed to Life & Style. “They’ve been desperately trying to save their relationship for months, but nothing is working.” Turns out, parental responsibilities are what’s causing the major rift between the two pop singers.

“Liam’s been traveling and spending months at a home in L.A, while Cheryl is at home in the U.K. looking after Bear,” the source notes. “Cheryl loves being a mom but feels as though she’s doing most of the work.”

Now, Cheryl has the opportunity to seize the spotlight back on her again as BBC announced she will be a commentator on an upcoming show called The Greatest Dancer, but Liam thinks her career right now belongs in the home.

“Liam would much rather Cheryl be a stay-at-home mom, but she’s adamant about returning to the small screen and doesn’t want Liam holding her back,” the source concluded.