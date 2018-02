Rumors have been circulating that Liam and his girlfriend of 2 years are getting ready to call it quits.

And now, it's been reported that the singer has met with lawyers to protect his $75m and make sure he still has access to their 11-month son, Bear.

A source close to the couple told The Sun: "Liam has sought some legal advice but he still wants to make it work. It's just sensible to be prepared for all options."

"With a young son and a number of assets between them there is more to breaking up than just parting ways," they continued. "He hopes it doesn't come to it but he's just being careful."

Liam's constant traveling for work and leaving the singer at home alone with the baby has put a major strain on their relationship, according to reports. "Cheryl has always understood he would have to work hard and be absent but the reality is that it's not an easy thing to deal with. This relationship is hanging by a thread. Both of them are devastated," an insider dished.

"It's very sad — they tried very hard to make it work," they added. "They're desperate to make a go of it but it's absolutely on the rocks."