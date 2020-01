Photo credit: YouTube

“Since we’re making Doritos Cool Ranch even cooler this year, we knew we had to enlist the help of a few of the coolest and most popular voices of the past year,” Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Frito-Lay North America revealed in a press release. “Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus are as iconic of a duo as it gets to help us introduce the new power punch to one of our most beloved flavors — Cool Ranch. Pair them with legendary actor Sam Elliott and you get pure country ranch magic in a commercial that’s bound to get our fans amped on game day.”