Photo credit: Lil Pump Instagram

Another person on set tried to pick up the snake from its handler after it bit Lil Pump and the animal lunged at him as well. “That snake is being mishandled and not cared for properly,” one fan said. “I have had snakes before. Love them. Everybody can’t just be grabbing him and passing him around. They can barely see, that lighting is tricky, then look how rough he grabbed him right before he got bit.”