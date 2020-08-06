The Riverdale breakout star, Lili Reinhart took a solo trip on Tuesday to be alone with herself and thoughts to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Northern California.

Tuesday also happened to be the same day as her on-again-off-again boyfriend’s birthday. A source said that Cole Sprouse, her complicated boyfriend, and Reinhart “ remain good friends.”

Reinhart happened to coincidentally take her clarity trip the same day as her ex-boyfriend, Cole Sprouse, and his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, turned 28. The twin brothers wished on another a ‘Happy Birthday’ via hilarious yet touching social media posts.

While the former couple played love interests on the CW series, Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones, they are no longer together in real life. A source told Paige Six, “Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately.” Another source added that they decided not to quarantine together and knew their relationship was not going to work because communication becomes too complicated.

A source told E! News, “Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship.”

“They know they will likely reconcile once filming resumes,” the E! Source continued, “Once Riverdale resumes production, Cole and Lili will have to be around each other and they have this fiery attraction to one another that always seems to bring them back together.”

The inside source said they both need this time to “chill and focus on themselves,” which is exactly what the Betty Cooper actress appears to be doing.