Lili Reinhart opened up about her battle with her body image. On February 6, the actress revealed that she felt “insecure” while filming Riverdale after a fan called out the actors on the show for having “perfectly chiseled” physiques.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Lili Reinhart opened up about her battle with her body image. On February 6, the actress revealed that she felt “insecure” while filming Riverdale after a fan called out the actors on the show for having “perfectly chiseled” physiques.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!