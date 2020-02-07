Photo credit: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

The Cleveland native also confessed that over the last two months, she gained weight and felt very insecure about it. Lili noted that in the midst of her weight gain, she had to do a “bra and underwear scene” on Riverdale. She said she got through it because she felt it was her “obligation to be strong and show confidence” in herself, based on her physical appearance.