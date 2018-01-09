REALITY TV
Tears Of Joy!

'Just Crying!' Lindsey Harrison Brings Both Twins Home After NICU Nightmare

January 9, 2018 9:47AM

'Our family is officially complete,' the former '16 & Pregnant' star said.

The New Year is starting off amazing for Lindsey Harrison! The former 16 & Pregnant star gave birth to her twins at 29 weeks in late October and afterwards, the babies remained in the hospital. Now, after weeks of living a mother’s worst nightmare, she has both twins home and their family photos will melt your heart.

'Just Crying!' Lindsey Harrison Brings Both Twins Home After NICU Nightmare

"The first thing Paisley did when she felt her brother [Jackson] by her was grab onto him. She didn’t want to let go," the former reality star said. Aww!
Her first daughter Aniyah, "is seriously the best big sister ever," she gushed.
She announced Paisley came home in the sweetest post! "Crying. Just crying. After 76 days our sweet girl finally become a NICU graduate & got to come home. Our family is officially complete," she wrote.
Almost one month prior, Jackson came home from the NICU! So cute.
How beautiful is their nursery?
Lindsay set up a GoFundMe page to help for medical expenses. She wrote, “Each day it costs $5,400 for the twins to be in the NICU. That’s not including any treatment they need either. Any little bit will help relieve some stress. Please help however you can and share this with your friends and family. T.J., Lindsey, Aniyah, Jackson & Paisley are so grateful for all the love, support, and prayers. #PrayForNicholsonTwins.”

