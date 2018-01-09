Tears Of Joy!
'Just Crying!' Lindsey Harrison Brings Both Twins Home After NICU Nightmare
'Our family is officially complete,' the former '16 & Pregnant' star said.
The New Year is starting off amazing for Lindsey Harrison! The former 16 & Pregnant star gave birth to her twins at 29 weeks in late October and afterwards, the babies remained in the hospital. Now, after weeks of living a mother’s worst nightmare, she has both twins home and their family photos will melt your heart.
