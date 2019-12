Photo credit: INSTARImages

The models have also ventured into fashion design and collaborated on the streetwear brand DNA by LA Collective. “They are learning [about building a brand] as they go along and I think that they’ve watched me, they’ve watched Harry,” Lisa continued about their work ethic. “And again, it’s something that you acquire as you go along. It’s not something that you just get overnight. And they are working really hard at it and they’re figuring out what works, what doesn’t work. It’s probably the best schooling you could have is to have your own brand and learn from the bottom, from the ground up. I’m thrilled for them.”