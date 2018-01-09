So Awkward! Lisa Rinna’s Daughters Reveal How Their Mother Taught Them About Sex

E! News Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where Lisa and her daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray went out to dinner with cast mate shared a sneak peak clip from the newest, where Lisa and her daughtersandwent out to dinner with cast mate Erika Girardi during their trip to Tokyo, Japan.

During that dinner, older sister Delilah confessed that she got more than she bargained for when she read what she referred to as her mother’s “sex book,” causing Erika to nearly spit out her drink in surprise. The book in question is called Rinnavation: Getting Your Best Life Ever, which was released back in 2009.

I know about you watching porn," Delilah told her mother. "I'm not gonna lie but your sex book, like, taught me.” Lisa then admitted in her confessional that "I never thought in a million years that my own children would read the book.”

The conversation continued to get more awkward for Lisa, as Delilah shared what the book essentially taught her. "I was, like 12, when I saw this," she exclaimed. "It literally teaches you to give head.” Amelia then chimed in by saying, "Very precisely.”

Lisa then tried to make light of the uncomfortable conversation by saying, "If you're gonna learn, you better learn it right.” Delilah wasn’t having it, as she exclaimed, "I don't know if I wanted to learn it from you.” Awkward!