A teaser trailer for the Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer's fantasy film followed after Lisa's spoof. Angelina reprises her role as the eponymous Sleeping Beauty villain, who she portrayed in the original 2014 flick. The sequel also stars Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harris Dickinson and Sam Riley. It follows Elle's character, Aurora, and Harris' character, Prince Philip, as they get engaged and must ultimately fight their enemies along with Maleficent aiding them in battle.