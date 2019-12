Photo credit: INSTARImages

Another fan added, "Lizzo is herself and literally does not care what anyone thinks of her. She a plus size girl with full confidence in herself and people want her to lose her confidence so bad. Try lifting her up instead of constantly trying to break her down by calling her disgusting names." Others praised her body positive attitude. "Lizzo is only annoying because she is doing things you deem unacceptable from women that look like HER," one fan tweeted. "People need to reflect on what they’re saying, especially the so-called 'body-pos' lovers. We love giving people conditions for our comfort. How arrogant."