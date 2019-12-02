Photo credit: INSTARImages

Back in September 2019,also acknowledged Lizzo’s inspiring confidence. “[Lizzo] is everything that [Fenty X] Savage stands for,” she said during an interview with. “A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape. Your attitude is what makes you savage. It’s the confidence that you have in yourself and it’s the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you and those are the people that identify with the brand.”