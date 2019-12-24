Loni Love spoke out after a video showed rapper Blueface atop an SUV throwing money down at homeless people. The Real host blasted the “Thotiana” rapper for treating the community like strippers while giving out cash.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Loni Love spoke out after a video showed rapper Blueface atop an SUV throwing money down at homeless people. The Real host blasted the “Thotiana” rapper for treating the community like strippers while giving out cash.
Want to stay on top of Loni Love news? Sign up for OK INSIDER!
Sound off in the comments below!