Loni Love dazzled in a sexy mini dress on The Real set on Wednesday, December 4. The TV personality looked drop dead gorgeous in a photo posted to the show’s Instagram account, and her fans were quick to shower her with compliments.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Loni Love dazzled in a sexy mini dress on The Real set on Wednesday, December 4. The TV personality looked drop dead gorgeous in a photo posted to the show’s Instagram account, and her fans were quick to shower her with compliments.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!