Netflix’s newest dating reality series Love is Blind has many fans rooting for couples who talk to each other behind a wall to see if they have an emotional love connection. One pair, Mark, 24, and Jessica, 34, has viewers scratching their heads. During a scene from a recent episode, the two were having a conversation and at one point, Jessica let her golden retriever drink red wine from her glass. Fans were quick to express their disgust on Twitter and slammed Jessica for her actions.