According to reports, LuAnn and her friend trespassed, as they went Room 407 at the Colony hotel while a maid was cleaning the room. LuAnn had a room in the hotel, but it was 327.

A security guard reportedly found the two in bed and told them they had to leave. After “multiple attempts to get both subjects to leave over a five minute period,” the security guard called for help.

Two cops found her with Julie Olsen and they seemed to be “highly intoxicated,” a source told Page Six.

Julie later told Page Six the man was someone she “had previously dated. It’s not a big deal.”

LuAnn, 52, was arrested on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person. The reality star allegedly said to people prior to her arrest, "I’m going to kill you all.”