Katy Keene is taking New York by storm. On February 7, stars Lucy Hale and Zane Holtz were spotted in Grand Central filming scenes for the CW series Katy Keene.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Katy Keene is taking New York by storm. On February 7, stars Lucy Hale and Zane Holtz were spotted in Grand Central filming scenes for the CW series Katy Keene.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!