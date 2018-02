The incident took place at 6:30 PM local time on Tuesday night, when Luke was driving north on Chautauqua Boulevard in Pacific Palisades, California.

During that time, a Ferrari, in which Bill was a passenger, clipped Luke's car and then collided with a BMW, according to local affiliate KABC. The driver of that Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene, according to firefighters who spoke to KTLA.

Bill, who is a six-time PGA tour winner, and the driver of the BMW, a 50-year old woman, were both taken into a local hospital and listed as being in serious condition.

Jeff Fischer. However, another source close to Golf Digest said that he is Reports say that Bill is fine, according to LAPD Detective. However, another source close tosaid that he is “not good” but in stable condition. Bill was in the area for this weekend’s Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club.

Luke on the other hand, did not sustain any serious injuries from the accident, according to the same LAPD detective. He was driving a Toyota FJ SUV when the deadly incident happened. Story developing.