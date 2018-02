Cue the "awws!" Chrissy made sure Luna was bundled up during the winter season , dressing her up in a pink jacket and black pants paired with little black booties.

Chrissy, 32, was flawless in her black dress, with a slicked black hairdo and eye-popping red lipstick.

And while her stomach was hidden, Chrissy is pregnant with her second child, which she announced in late November on Instagram. And of course, she announced it in the cutest way. In a video, she asked her daughter Luna what's in her stomach, to which Luna replied, "Baby!"

In mid-January, the model revealed the gender of her second one, by sharing a snap of herself at the Grammys. She captioned the shot: " Mama and her baby boy ."

And she's apparently pretty hyper about having a son. She said on the Today show, "I'm so excited. Luna is such a daddy's girl and they say that boys just love their mamas, so I'm already kind of thinking about how much I'm not going to like his girlfriends!"