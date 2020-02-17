Lupita Nyong’o is mourning the loss of her Queen of Katwe costar Nikita Pearl Waligwa. The 15-year-old passed away on February 15 due to brain cancer. Lupita shared an emotional tribute to the young star on Instagram.
