Macaulay Culkin has never been to rehab and isn’t afraid to discuss it. The Home Alone actor candidly spoke about how his recreational drug use impacted him, and claimed he never sought professional help for it.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Macaulay Culkin has never been to rehab and isn’t afraid to discuss it. The Home Alone actor candidly spoke about how his recreational drug use impacted him, and claimed he never sought professional help for it.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!