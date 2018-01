As seen on last week's episode, Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, celebrated their one year anniversary. For a special treat, he got the two a limo for the occasion. On Twitter, a fan mentioned how Maci put on her seatbelt in the limo.

The fan wrote, "I’ve never seen someone buckle up in a limo. Extra cautious."

She explained on Twitter, "Haha! I was waiting on someone to catch that. My seatbelt seriously saved my life in a horrific accident a couple of years ago, I never go without it."

As fans may remember, Maci and Bentley were involved in this terrifying car accident when she was pregnant with her daughter, Jayde Carter.

In the January 2015 post on Instagram she wrote regarding the accident, "Thanking God that Bentley and I were able to walk away from this nightmare with only a few bruises. Thanking God that my unborn baby girl is perfectly healthy after this. I'd also like to @JeepOfficial @Jeep because if our seatbelts and the roll cage had not done their job, I'm not sure my family and I would of had the same outcome. Thanks to everyone that stopped to help, that was huge. I pray everyone else involved is doing okay. #jeepwrangler #rolledthreetimes #terrifying #totaled #notmyfault."