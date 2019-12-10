Mackenzie Mckee penned a beautiful message hours after the news broke about her mother Angie‘s death. The Teen Mom OG star lost her mother after a two year cancer battle.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Mackenzie Mckee penned a beautiful message hours after the news broke about her mother Angie‘s death. The Teen Mom OG star lost her mother after a two year cancer battle.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!