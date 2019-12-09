Photo credit: shutterstock

Lourdes is the oldest of Madonna’s children. During an interview with British Vogue, the mother of six admitted that she was jealous of her daughter’s talent. “[Lourdes] is insanely talented. I’m green with envy because she’s incredible at everything she does. She’s an incredible dancer, she’s a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully,” the mom gushed. “She’s way better than me in the talent department.”