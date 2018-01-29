NEWS
Madonna Goes Topless While Showing Off A New Louis Vuitton Bag On Instagram

January 29, 2018 13:37PM

The Queen of Pop writes that she’s ‘still drooling’ over her designer purchase.

You might think that after all this time in Hollywood Madonna would be unimpressed with designer duds by now. But the Queen of Pop definitely proved that theory wrong when she wrote that she was “drooling” over a new Louis Vuitton handbag. So much so that she posed topless with it! Click through for all the details!

Madonna has been known to post provocative snaps of herself on Instagram in the past. Like this one in which she’s angling the camera directly down at her cleavage.
But it’s her recent NSFW photos of herself modeling topless with her new Louis Vuitton bag that’s caught everyone’s attention. Back in November she posted this snap with the designer tote, along with the message “I Give Thanks!!” followed by countless hearts, flowers, and praying hands emojis. Wow, she really loves this bag.
And she doubled down on her love for the bag over the weekend when she posted an even more shocking topless snap with her nipples just barely crossed out with a black “x.” She’s peering seductively down at the camera as she dons a full metal grill and beaded necklace. She wrote, “@louisvuitton #nofriends #lisbonisfar#werktodo #fashion 💕💕💕💕🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸💕💕💕💕💕🌸🌸#monalisa.”
This is the same Instagram page where the “Vogue” singer shares photos of her youngest kids Estere and Stella, 5, Mercy, 11, and David, 12.
But even despite the controversial photo, her fans have remained by her side. One even posted the following comment: “Queen! 👑👑👑.”
What do you think of Madonna’s topless Instagram snaps with the Louis Vuitton handbag? Sound off in the comment section! 

