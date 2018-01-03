Inside Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd's 'Marital Issues'

While a rep for the couple denies relationship problems, an insider revealed, "he seems to always be on the prowl for women despite being married. And he even was talking about other women just weeks after their wedding!

While at dinner with his brother Val, 31, and friends in Beverly Hills, Maksim "was talking about hot women and sizing them up," a source told InTouch. "They have no shame. It seemed like they loved the idea of stealing women away from other men."

What makes this news that much worse is that the two just welcomed an adorable boy, Shai Aleksander, last January 4th.

And Peta reportedly cannot stand his flirtation behavior. "Not only does she get upset, but she gets very jealous," added the insider.

"At this point, many of their friends think their marriage won't last."