Old Flame

Malika Haqq Is Trying To Date Rob Kardashian Again And She Has A Boyfriend!

February 14, 2018 12:24PM

'I’m the perfect comeback.'

Longtime fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians may remember that in the early seasons of the decade-old show, Rob Kardashian and Malika Haqq had a flirtatious relationship. But it never got very far. But apparently Malika’s feelings for Rob haven’t changed, and she’s still trying to date the reality TV star — while she has a boyfriend! Click through for details.

Malika Haqq Is Trying To Date Rob Kardashian Again And She Has A Boyfriend!

Out of the blue on Tuesday, Malika tweeted, ".@robkardashian How come you never call me anymore? I’m the perfect comeback. #BlacChynaWho #Ithinkiloveyou"
Fans couldn't believe it! Is she planning some big comeback with Rob?
It was especially shocking because Malika has been dating rapper OT Genasis!
What would OT think about Malika shooting her shot with Rob? And Rob's ex Blac Chyna probably isn't too happy about it either. She's currently at war with the whole Kardashian clan. 
Does Malika's message mean a new show, Rob & Malika, is coming to E! soon? Guess we'll have to wait and see what Rob's response is...
What do you think about Malika trying to make a comeback with Rob? Let us know in the comments!

