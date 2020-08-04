Mama June is posing up a storm. Literally!

The reality star was spotted outside her Jensen Beach, Florida where she seem to get caught up in the strong winds of Tropical Storm Isaias. The heavy gusts caused her black dress to blow up over her head, recreating the scene of Marilyn Monroe‘s famous “flying skirt” photographers.

The 40-year-old seemly embraced the dreary weather and seemed to laugh along with the storm’s fashion hijinks.

The Georgia native (real name June Shannon) has been living in the area since June after checking into a sober living facility with boyfriend Geno Doak. The Mama June: From Not to Hot star has four daughters Anna, 25, Jessica, 23, Pumpkin, 20, and Alana (better known as Honey Boo Boo) 14.

