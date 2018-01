The 38-year-old sat down with People magazine at the start of the New Year to discuss the upcoming season 2 of her show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, and how she keeps the weight off after shedding 300 pounds since 2016.

She, now down to size 4, confessed that she sleeps until 1pm and completely misses breakfast.

“I’m more of a snacker,” she said, revealing that she often ditches large meals in favor of smaller bites. “It's all about portion control for me. It's not easy to eat like you're 'supposed to' and hit the gym all the time, but I'm just trying to maintain it the best I can.”

The reality TV star, who underwent weight loss surgeries to shed the pounds, specifically listed cheese and grapes as her go-to snacks.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 12, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 18, Jessica, 20, and Anna, 23) also said her favorite dinner was baked chicken and quinoa or baked pork chops, corn and beans. The mom of four (to daughters, 12,, 18,, 20, and, 23) also said her favorite dinner was baked chicken and quinoa or baked pork chops, corn and beans.

However, she did admit that has a cheat food. “Little Debbie jelly cakes are my favorite cheat snack.”

Her new romance to a man who will be revealed on the new season of the hit reality TV series, was likely also incentive for the once 460-lb star. “I’ve never been able to enjoy somebody as much as I have him,” she said.