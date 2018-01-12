REALITY TV
Are ‘Manzo’d With Children’ Stars Lauren Manzo & Vito Scalia Divorcing Already?

January 12, 2018 10:19AM

The Bravo couple has been married for over two years.

Lauren Manzo, daughter of former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo, has been married barely three years, but there might already be trouble brewing in her marriage to Vito Scalia! Fans have noticed that the couple have barely posted pics of each other recently, sparking rumors of a split. Now, Vito is setting the record straight!

Vito told Page Six that rumors of a split between him and Lauren are “absolutely not true.”
“We just don’t put our relationship on social media and people can’t seem to understand that,” Vito explained.
The deli owner added, “We are perfect!!!!!!”
Lauren and Vito wed in 2015. Their wedding was filmed for the family’s show at the time, Manzo’d with Children.
In February 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, Marchesa Anna Scalia.
