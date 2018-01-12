Uh Oh!
Are ‘Manzo’d With Children’ Stars Lauren Manzo & Vito Scalia Divorcing Already?
The Bravo couple has been married for over two years.
Lauren Manzo, daughter of former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo, has been married barely three years, but there might already be trouble brewing in her marriage to Vito Scalia! Fans have noticed that the couple have barely posted pics of each other recently, sparking rumors of a split. Now, Vito is setting the record straight!
