On Wednesday, December 18, Marc Anthony’s $7 million dollar yacht caught on fire and capsized while docked at Watson Island in Miami, Florida. At the time of the incident, several crew members were aboard the boat.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
On Wednesday, December 18, Marc Anthony’s $7 million dollar yacht caught on fire and capsized while docked at Watson Island in Miami, Florida. At the time of the incident, several crew members were aboard the boat.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!