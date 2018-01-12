Mariah Carey Was ‘All Over’ Kit Harington At An Award Show After Party, But It’s Not For The Reason You May Think

Kit Harington (a.k.a Jon Snow) in order to get some much needed GOT tea. (You gotta do what you gotta do for GOT spoilers) The pop diva has never been more relatable than she was at the HBO Golden Globes after party on Sunday night, as a source claimed Mariah was “all over”(a.k.a Jon Snow) in order to get some much needed GOT tea. (You gotta do what you gotta do for GOT spoilers)

“Mariah was touching Kit’s arm and shoulder and they were talking really intensely for a while,” an insider told The Sun. “'Kit kept glancing around as if he couldn’t believe it. Everyone in the whole party was looking over at them.”

“Mariah is clearly a huge Game Of Thrones fan because she wouldn’t let him go. She was all over him,” added the source. “Everyone’s dying to know what happens in series eight, so nobody could blame her for asking for spoilers.”

Mariah’s ultimate fangirl moment comes after HBO recently announced that the show’s final season would premiere in 2019 -- a whole two years after season seven, making Mariah’s spoilers tactics all the more understandable.

However, despite Mariah pulling out all the stops for Kit, the source claimed it was all in good fun as her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka was her date for the night.