NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Ultimate Fangirl

Mariah Carey Was ‘All Over’ Kit Harington At An Award Show After Party, But It’s Not For The Reason You May Think

January 12, 2018 13:37PM by

‘Everyone in the whole party was looking over at them.’

by

Mariah Carey did what every Game Of Thrones fan would do if they were given the opportunity to be in the same room as a GOT cast member. She asked for spoilers, of course!

Mariah Carey Was ‘All Over’ Kit Harington At An Award Show After Party, But It’s Not For The Reason You May Think

Back to intro
1/6
The pop diva has never been more relatable than she was at the HBO Golden Globes after party on Sunday night, as a source claimed Mariah was “all over” Kit Harington (a.k.a Jon Snow) in order to get some much needed GOT tea. (You gotta do what you gotta do for GOT spoilers)
“Mariah was touching Kit’s arm and shoulder and they were talking really intensely for a while,” an insider told The Sun. “'Kit kept glancing around as if he couldn’t believe it. Everyone in the whole party was looking over at them.”
“Mariah is clearly a huge Game Of Thrones fan because she wouldn’t let him go. She was all over him,” added the source. “Everyone’s dying to know what happens in series eight, so nobody could blame her for asking for spoilers.”
Mariah’s ultimate fangirl moment comes after HBO recently announced that the show’s final season would premiere in 2019 -- a whole two years after season seven, making Mariah’s spoilers tactics all the more understandable.
However, despite Mariah pulling out all the stops for Kit, the source claimed it was all in good fun as her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka was her date for the night.
What do you think of Mariah’s tactics to get information about GOT? Sound off in the comments!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS
Golden Globes 2018: What You Didn’t See on TV
NEWS