Ultimate Fangirl
Mariah Carey Was ‘All Over’ Kit Harington At An Award Show After Party, But It’s Not For The Reason You May Think
‘Everyone in the whole party was looking over at them.’
Mariah Carey did what every Game Of Thrones fan would do if they were given the opportunity to be in the same room as a GOT cast member. She asked for spoilers, of course!
Mariah Carey Was ‘All Over’ Kit Harington At An Award Show After Party, But It’s Not For The Reason You May Think
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!