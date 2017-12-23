NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
'Take Two'

Mariah Carey Returns To 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special'!

December 23, 2017 10:20AM

She's set to perform again following 2016's epic fiasco that played out live on TV.

Music legend Mariah Carey is definitely going to get her shot at redemption next Sunday night, as she has been invited to perform once again at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Special.  She’s returning to the stage in Times Square one year after closing out 2016 on a bit of a sour note.  Click-through for all the details.

Mariah Carey Returns To 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special'!

Back to intro
1/7
Mariah was one of the headliners for last year's special, which is now hosted by Ryan Seacrest.  Sound problems plagued her performances of "Auld Lang Syne" and her song "Emotions", which caused her to get flustered on stage and left many fans wondering what was really going on.
A week after the performance, Mariah opened up on her social media about it all, where she blamed ABC's production team for what happened.  "It turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me,” adding, “Listen, guys, they foiled me.”
The production company did fire back about her allegations, but a year later, it looks like everything is ok between the two as she has been invited back to once again perform on the historic New Year's special.
"Take Two" she tweeted about making her return.  Her fans were simply ecstatic about the news of her performing again, with one commenter saying "Good luck MC! You are going to knock it out the park. Stay focused and be your amazing self!! Vocally you are stronger than ever and I know you will be fantastic. Great news and great decision to put last year right!"
Mariah and Dick Clark Productions also released a joint statement about her performing again this year, saying "We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.' See you in Times Square!."
Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello and Sugarland are also scheduled to perform as well.  Should make for an interesting night that hopefully will give Mariah some much needed redemption from last year's performance!
How do you think Mariah will do this time around?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Cast Member Prince Tells All About Drama With Liz Cifuentes
REALITY TV
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Kendall Jenner Is Paying For Blake Griffin's Wardrobe!
COUPLES