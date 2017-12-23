'Take Two'
Mariah Carey Returns To 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special'!
She's set to perform again following 2016's epic fiasco that played out live on TV.
Music legend Mariah Carey is definitely going to get her shot at redemption next Sunday night, as she has been invited to perform once again at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Special. She’s returning to the stage in Times Square one year after closing out 2016 on a bit of a sour note. Click-through for all the details.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!