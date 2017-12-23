Mariah Carey Returns To 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special'!

Mariah was one of the headliners for last year's special, which is now hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Sound problems plagued her performances of "Auld Lang Syne" and her song "Emotions", which caused her to get flustered on stage and left many fans wondering what was really going on.

she blamed ABC's production team for what happened. "It turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me," adding, "Listen, guys, they foiled me." A week after the performance, Mariah opened up on her social media about it all, where

did fire back about her allegations, but a year later, it looks like everything is ok between the two as she has been invited back to once again perform on the historic New Year's special. The production company,

"Take Two" she tweeted about making her return. Her fans were simply ecstatic about the news of her performing again, with one commenter saying "Good luck MC! You are going to knock it out the park. Stay focused and be your amazing self!! Vocally you are stronger than ever and I know you will be fantastic. Great news and great decision to put last year right!"

also released a joint statement about her performing again this year, saying "We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.' See you in Times Square!." Mariah and Dick Clark Productions

Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello and Sugarland are also scheduled to perform as well. Should make for an interesting night that hopefully will give Mariah some much needed redemption from last year's performance!