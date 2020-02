Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

His name combines two pop culture icons, sex symbol Marilyn Monroe and cult leader Charles Manson. During an interview at Cannes Film Festival in 2015, the Born Villain hitmaker spoke about trademarking the name and clarified his intentions. “I trademarked the name 'Marilyn Manson' the same way as Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. It's not a stage name,” he explained. “It's not my legal name... Marilyn Manson is owned by Brian Warner, my real name.”