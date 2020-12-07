Who would’ve thought 2020 was going to end with Mario Lopez playing a sexy Colonel Harland Sanders for a Lifetime mini-movie?

The 47-year-old partnered with KFC for a Lifetime original mini-movie titled A Recipe For Seduction, which is set to premiere Sunday, December 13.

Mark your calendars because Lifetime and @KFC have partnered for a Lifetime Original Mini-Movie you don't want to miss! "A Recipe For Seduction" starring @MarioLopezviva premieres Sunday at 12PM. pic.twitter.com/nZJ2PXUR6G — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) December 7, 2020

In the seductive film, Lopez plays Harland Sanders, the handsome new chef for a wealthy family with secrets. Lopez’s character is based on Colonel Sanders — the founder of KFC who became the company’s brand ambassador and symbol. The mystery rom-com about a “steamy holiday love affair” follows Sanders’ intimate relationship with the family’s daughter — who has already been arranged to marry another suitor by her mom — and his “secret recipe that’s going to change the world.”

Fans couldn’t help but immediately poke fun at the *very* interesting plot of the 15-minute-long soap film. Scroll through to see the best fan reactions.