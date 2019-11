Photo credit: INSTARImages

"You don't want it to be just a regular season, you want it to be special. You want the stories to not feel like they could've happened any time in the last ... it could've been episode 330 or 387, you want it to feel like, ‘That was one of the season 21 episodes.' We're looking for stories that allow as full a range of emotion as possible. And also, we can go out to actors and say to Ian McShane or Ariel Winter, which is, ‘Do you want to come and be here for the 21st season?' And that's a pretty good pick-up line," Warren added.