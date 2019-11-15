Photo credit: Shutterstock

Currently, Law & Order: SVU is officially the longest-running primetime scripted series on television. For the show’s 21st season, executive producer Warren Leight stated that he wants to make a statement. "Thematically, it's a year about passages and changes. I don't think anybody at the start of the season will be in the same place at the end of the season. People's titles will change, people's roles in the squad room will change, people's domestic life—turning 21 is a major passage in life, so it should be for the show as well," he said.